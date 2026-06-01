Idorsia Releases Positive Phase 3 PRECISION Data For Aprocitentan In Treating Albuminuria

(RTTNews) - Idorsia Ltd. (IDIA), a biopharmaceutical company, on Monday released Phase 3 PRECISION data for Aprocitentan in treating albuminuria and resistant hypertension.

Hypertension is the leading risk factor for cardiovascular disease, and increases risk for stroke, myocardial infraction, heart failure and kidney disease. Albuminuria is measured using the urine albumin-creatinine ratio, acts as a biomarker of kidney damage, is associated with cardiovascular morbidity, and may lead to kidney failure.

Aprocitentan is a dual endothelin receptor antagonist that treats hypertension by preventing vasoconstriction, cell proliferation, and inflammation. The drug was approved by the U.S. FDA under the market name TRYVIO in 2024. It is also available in Europe as JERAYGO.

In the new Phase 3 PRECISION study, 730 patients with resistant hypertension, microalbuminuria or macroalbuminuria, showed rapid reductions in UACR.

By week 36, microalbuminuria patients showed UACR reductions of 45% from 77.5 mg/g to 34 mg/g, while macroalbuminuria patients showed a 39% reduction from 860.2 mg/g to 286.7 mg/g.

Additionally, the study reinforced findings on reduction of high systolic blood pressure. The treatment effect was maintained in patients with co-morbidities, and Aprocitentan showed a manageable safety profile.

IDIA closed Friday on the Swiss Stock Exchange at CHF 4.51, up 1.12%.

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