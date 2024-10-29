Idorsia rating suspended at Goldman Sachs

Goldman Sachs analyst Rajan Sharma suspended the firm’s investment rating, price target and earnings estimates for Idorsia (IDRSF) Pharmaceuticals with “insufficient information on which to base an investment view.” The company has stated it needs additional funding as its liquidity does not cover its negative cash flow for the next twelve months of its business plan, the analyst noted.

