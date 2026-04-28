Idorsia Q1 QUVIVIQ Revenue Improves; Reaffirms 2026 Sales Guidance

(RTTNews) - Idorsia Ltd (IDIA.SW), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, announced its financial results for the first quarter of 2026, reflecting a net loss. Meanwhile, QUVIVIQ-based sales improved 77% from the prior year.

Company Profile

Idorsia engages in the discovery, development, and commercialisation of drugs and has a clinical development pipeline across various therapeutic areas, including CNS, cardiovascular, immunological disorders, and orphan diseases.

It offers QUVIVIQ or Daridorexant for the treatment of insomnia and TRYVIO/JERAYGO or Aprocitentan for Resistant hypertension. Its investigational pipeline includes Lucerastat for Fabry disease, Selatogrel for Acute myocardial infarction.

Q1 2026 Results

For the first quarter of 2026, adjusted net loss widened to 36 million francs, or 0.14 franc per share, from 25 million francs, or 0.13 franc per share, in the prior year.

The firm incurred a net loss of 46 million francs, or 0.18 francs per share, compared to a net income of 63 million francs, or 0.23 francs per share, in the prior year.

The expanded net loss in the first quarter of 2026 was primarily driven by higher financial expenses and the 90 million francs gain in the first quarter of 2025.

The firm reported net revenue of 57 million francs, down from 59 million francs in the prior year, mainly due to a decline in contract revenue.

Meanwhile, QUVIVIQ-based net sales increased 74% to 44 million francs, compared to 25 million francs in the prior year.

Looking ahead to 2026, the firm reaffirmed the previous guidance of 200 million francs in QUVIVIQ sales.

In addition, the firm reported that it is on track to initiate the Phase 3 program with Lucerastat, potentially the first oral therapy for all patients with Fabry disease, in mid 2026, with a potential regulatory filing as early as 2029.

IDIA.SW has traded between 1.16 Swiss Francs and 4.85 Swiss Francs over the last year. The stock closed Monday's trade at 3.76 Francs.

IDIA.SW is currently trading at 3.83 Swiss Francs, up 1.81%.

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