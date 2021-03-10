Idorsia insomnia drug starts FDA review as founder Clozel's second act proceeds

Publisher
Reuters
Published

Idorsia's insomnia drug was accepted for review by U.S. regulators, the Swiss drugmaker said on Wednesday, as founder Jean-Paul Clozel edges closer to bringing his new company's first drug to market since selling Actelion for $30 billion.

ZURICH, March 10 (Reuters) - Idorsia's insomnia drug was accepted for review by U.S. regulators, the Swiss drugmaker said on Wednesday, as founder Jean-Paul Clozel edges closer to bringing his new company's first drug to market since selling Actelion for $30 billion.

"Should approval be received, the company anticipates launch in the U.S. in the first half of 2022," Idorsia said, after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration agreed to consider the medicine daridorexant for approval. (Reporting by John Miller, editing by John Revill) ((J.Miller@thomsonreuters.com; +41 58 306 7734; Reuters Messaging: j.miller.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: IDORSIA INSOMNIA/FDA (URGENT)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More