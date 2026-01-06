BioTech

Idorsia Initiates Phase 2 Proof-of-Concept Trial Of IDOR-1117-2520 In Psoriasis

January 06, 2026 — 05:32 am EST

(RTTNews) - Idorsia Ltd. (IDIA.SW) announced the initiation of a Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial evaluating IDOR-1117-2520, its first-in-class, oral, selective CCR6 receptor antagonist, in adults with moderate-to-severe psoriasis.

Psoriasis is a chronic, immune-mediated skin disease driven by the IL-23/Th17 pathway and characterized by elevated CCL20 and CCR6-positive immune cells in affected skin. Despite the availability of biologics targeting IL-17 and IL-23, there remains a significant need for oral therapies capable of delivering biologic-like efficacy without injections.

IDOR-1117-2520 is designed to block the CCR6/CCL20 axis, preventing the migration of pathogenic Th17 immune cells into inflamed skin. By inhibiting this pathway, the therapy aims to reduce inflammation and disease activity while offering patients a convenient once-daily oral option.

The 12-week exploratory Phase 2 trial will test two doses of the drug against placebo, using established clinical endpoints such as the Psoriasis Area and Severity Index (PASI) and biomarkers including beta-defensin 2, a key indicator of IL-17-driven skin pathology.

Approximately 30 participants will be enrolled across multiple centers, with topline results expected in the first quarter of 2027.

Idorsia noted that psoriasis is a well-validated indication for demonstrating clinical proof-of-mechanism for Th17-targeted therapies. A positive outcome could support expansion of IDOR-1117-2520 into additional autoimmune conditions driven by the CCR6-CCL20 pathway, such as psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and multiple sclerosis.

