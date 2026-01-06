Idorsia Initiates Phase 2 Proof-of-Concept Trial Of IDOR-1117-2520 In Psoriasis

(RTTNews) - Idorsia Ltd. (IDIA.SW) announced the initiation of a Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial evaluating IDOR-1117-2520, its first-in-class, oral, selective CCR6 receptor antagonist, in adults with moderate-to-severe psoriasis.

Psoriasis is a chronic, immune-mediated skin disease driven by the IL-23/Th17 pathway and characterized by elevated CCL20 and CCR6-positive immune cells in affected skin. Despite the availability of biologics targeting IL-17 and IL-23, there remains a significant need for oral therapies capable of delivering biologic-like efficacy without injections.

IDOR-1117-2520 is designed to block the CCR6/CCL20 axis, preventing the migration of pathogenic Th17 immune cells into inflamed skin. By inhibiting this pathway, the therapy aims to reduce inflammation and disease activity while offering patients a convenient once-daily oral option.

The 12-week exploratory Phase 2 trial will test two doses of the drug against placebo, using established clinical endpoints such as the Psoriasis Area and Severity Index (PASI) and biomarkers including beta-defensin 2, a key indicator of IL-17-driven skin pathology.

Approximately 30 participants will be enrolled across multiple centers, with topline results expected in the first quarter of 2027.

Idorsia noted that psoriasis is a well-validated indication for demonstrating clinical proof-of-mechanism for Th17-targeted therapies. A positive outcome could support expansion of IDOR-1117-2520 into additional autoimmune conditions driven by the CCR6-CCL20 pathway, such as psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and multiple sclerosis.

IDIA.SW has traded between CHF 0.65 and CHF 4.85 over the past year. The stock is currently trading at CHF 4.07, up 0.25%.

