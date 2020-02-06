Idorsia eyes raising cash to reach break-even after 2019 loss

(Adds details) ZURICH, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Idorsia on Thursday re-iterated that it will be able to boost its cash reserves needed to get to break-even after 2019 spending on its pipeline including its lead insomnia drug candidate pushed the Swiss biotech to a full-year loss. The net loss in 2019 was 494 million Swiss francs ($507 million), up from 386 million francs in the previous year, the company said. Idorsia, founded by Swiss biotech pioneer Jean-Paul Clozel from assets left over after he sold Actelion to Johnson & Johnson in 2017 for $30 billion, ended the year with 739 million francs in liquidity, which the Allschwil-based company reiterated would not be enough to get to break even. "We will need additional funding to bring our products to market, but we are fortunate in having several unencumbered assets in clinical development with key results in the near future, as well as financing options available to us," Chief Financial Officer Andre Muller said. For 2020, Muller expects US GAAP operating expenses of around 540 million francs, up from 506 million in 2019. ($1 = 0.9746 Swiss francs) (Reporting by John Miller, editing by Kirsti Knolle and Kim Coghill) ((J.Miller@thomsonreuters.com; +41 58 306 7734; Reuters Messaging: j.miller.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: IDORSIA RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1)

