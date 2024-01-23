IDOG Provides Access to International Dividend Stocks via ETF

SS&C ALPS Advisors’ international dividend ETF is seeing an increase in flows as investors reposition for the uncertain economic environment.

The ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (IDOG) is a compelling offering for adding exposure to international stocks with high dividends. The fund provides exposure to deep value international names, which may be better positioned during periods of market uncertainty.

Over a one-year period through January 22, IDOG has climbed 12.1%. The international dividend ETF has climbed 23.4% over a three-year period, and IDOG’s 30-day SEC yield is 5.77% as of the end of December.

2024 will be the biggest election year in history, with over half the global population residing in countries holding national elections. This means uncertainty is poised to remain a key theme in international markets through the year.

Investors can use IDOG to position their portfolios more defensively.

“There can be greater risk when investing internationally,” said Todd Rosenbluth, head of research at VettaFi. “However, ETFs focused on dividend yield offer a higher-quality alternative.”

Under the Hood of International Dividend ETF IDOG

IDOG offers exposure to international equities, excluding North America, that offer the highest dividends in each sector. The fund, which came to market in 2013, has $255 million in assets under management. The international dividend ETF charges an expense ratio of 50 basis points.

IDOG offers approximately 75% exposure to countries in Europe with an equal-weighted sector exposure.

Other funds in the international dividend ETF category include the Schwab Fundamental International Large Co. Index ETF (FNDF) and the VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (CID).

vettafi.com is owned by VettaFi LLC (“VettaFi”). VettaFi is the index provider for IDOG, for which it receives an index licensing fee. However, IDOG is not issued, sponsored, endorsed, or sold by VettaFi, and VettaFi has no obligation or liability in connection with the issuance, administration, marketing, or trading of IDOG.

