IDNTT and Donnavventura Join Forces for Digital Growth

November 18, 2024 — 02:51 am EST

IDNTT SA (IT:IDNTT) has released an update.

IDNTT SA has announced a joint venture with Maurizio Rossi Production to transform the renowned Italian TV format ‘Donnavventura’ into a digital media company. This partnership aims to capitalize on Donnavventura’s established brand and content archive to create innovative digital content and sustainable travel experiences. The venture is expected to expand IDNTT’s presence in the digital market and generate new revenue streams.

