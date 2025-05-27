Stocks
$IDN stock is up 14% today. Here's what we see in our data.

May 27, 2025 — 11:31 am EDT

May 27, 2025 — 11:31 am EDT

$IDN stock has now risen 14% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $4,846,946 of trading volume.

Here is what we see in our data on $IDN:

$IDN Insider Trading Activity

$IDN insiders have traded $IDN stock on the open market 49 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 48 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $IDN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • GREGORY BRACA has made 0 purchases and 48 sales selling 56,000 shares for an estimated $221,187.
  • GUY L SMITH purchased 2,500 shares for an estimated $9,327

$IDN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 14 institutional investors add shares of $IDN stock to their portfolio, and 17 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$IDN Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $IDN in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • Craig-Hallum issued a "Buy" rating on 05/21/2025
  • H.C. Wainwright issued a "Buy" rating on 05/21/2025

