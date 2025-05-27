$IDN stock is up 14% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$IDN stock has now risen 14% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $4,846,946 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $IDN:
$IDN Insider Trading Activity
$IDN insiders have traded $IDN stock on the open market 49 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 48 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $IDN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- GREGORY BRACA has made 0 purchases and 48 sales selling 56,000 shares for an estimated $221,187.
- GUY L SMITH purchased 2,500 shares for an estimated $9,327
$IDN Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 14 institutional investors add shares of $IDN stock to their portfolio, and 17 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CLEAR HARBOR ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 216,464 shares (-19.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $655,885
- TOPLINE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 145,371 shares (-12.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $440,474
- SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP removed 49,868 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $139,630
- JOURNEY ADVISORY GROUP, LLC added 35,357 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $107,131
- RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC added 27,500 shares (+24.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $83,325
- BRIDGEWAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 25,453 shares (-41.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $77,122
- XTX TOPCO LTD added 20,859 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $63,202
$IDN Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $IDN in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Craig-Hallum issued a "Buy" rating on 05/21/2025
- H.C. Wainwright issued a "Buy" rating on 05/21/2025
