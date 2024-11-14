News & Insights

IDI Reports Stable Results and Strong Investment Potential

November 14, 2024 — 03:00 am EST

Institut de Developpement Industriel SA IDI (FR:IDIP) has released an update.

IDI, a prominent French private equity group, reported stable quarterly results with a net asset value per share of €91.94 as of September 30, 2024. The company boasts a robust investment capacity of €300 million and continues to explore acquisition opportunities, while maintaining a strong focus on sustainability initiatives. Since its IPO, IDI has offered shareholders an impressive annualized return of 15.87%, showcasing its commitment to delivering long-term value.

