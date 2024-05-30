News & Insights

IDI Reports Capital Structure and Steady Gains

May 30, 2024 — 02:14 am EDT

Institut de Developpement Industriel SA IDI (FR:IDIP) has released an update.

IDI, a prominent player in the French private equity space, has reported its capital structure as of April 30, 2024, with a total of 7,188,633 shares and 12,545,735 net voting rights. With over 50 years of experience in supporting SMEs, IDI has consistently delivered an annualized internal rate of return of 15.81% to its shareholders since its 1991 stock market listing.

