IDI Reports Capital Structure and Steady Gains

IDI, a prominent player in the French private equity space, has reported its capital structure as of April 30, 2024, with a total of 7,188,633 shares and 12,545,735 net voting rights. With over 50 years of experience in supporting SMEs, IDI has consistently delivered an annualized internal rate of return of 15.81% to its shareholders since its 1991 stock market listing.

