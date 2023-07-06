IDI (FRA:8KC) Price Target Increased by 5.63% to 66.99

The average one-year price target for IDI (FRA:8KC) has been revised to 66.99 / share. This is an increase of 5.63% from the prior estimate of 63.42 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 57.86 to a high of 77.78 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 6.00% from the latest reported closing price of 63.20 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 77 funds or institutions reporting positions in IDI. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 4.94% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 8KC is 0.05%, an increase of 384.70%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.55% to 20,635K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jb Capital Partners holds 4,708K shares representing 67.26% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Tieton Capital Management holds 4,647K shares representing 66.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,082K shares, representing a decrease of 9.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 8KC by 25.83% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 4,212K shares representing 60.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,396K shares, representing a decrease of 4.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 8KC by 28.77% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,011K shares representing 14.44% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bridgeway Capital Management holds 737K shares representing 10.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 550K shares, representing an increase of 25.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 8KC by 3.40% over the last quarter.

