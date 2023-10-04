IDI (FRA:8KC) Price Target Increased by 11.26% to 74.79

The average one-year price target for IDI (FRA:8KC) has been revised to 74.79 / share. This is an increase of 11.26% from the prior estimate of 67.22 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 70.05 to a high of 81.15 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 16.13% from the latest reported closing price of 64.40 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 72 funds or institutions reporting positions in IDI. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 6.49% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 8KC is 0.04%, a decrease of 23.25%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.92% to 19,825K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jb Capital Partners holds 4,708K shares representing 67.26% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Tieton Capital Management holds 4,608K shares representing 65.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,647K shares, representing a decrease of 0.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 8KC by 31.72% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 3,268K shares representing 46.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,212K shares, representing a decrease of 28.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 8KC by 43.43% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,011K shares representing 14.44% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bridgeway Capital Management holds 746K shares representing 10.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 737K shares, representing an increase of 1.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 8KC by 30.37% over the last quarter.

