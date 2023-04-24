IDI (EPA:IDIP) Price Target Increased by 5.08% to 63.24

The average one-year price target for IDI (EPA:IDIP) has been revised to 63.24 / share. This is an increase of 5.08% from the prior estimate of 60.18 dated April 6, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 58.58 to a high of 69.30 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 10.17% from the latest reported closing price of 57.40 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

IDI Maintains 4.36% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 4.36%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.22. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.32%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

For a list of the companies with the highest dividend yield, see Fintel's Dividend Screener.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 81 funds or institutions reporting positions in IDI. This is a decrease of 23 owner(s) or 22.12% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IDIP is 0.01%, a decrease of 83.27%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.75% to 21,892K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Tieton Capital Management holds 5,082K shares representing 72.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,113K shares, representing a decrease of 0.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IDIP by 99.92% over the last quarter.

Jb Capital Partners holds 4,708K shares representing 67.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,400K shares, representing an increase of 6.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IDIP by 99.92% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 4,396K shares representing 62.80% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,011K shares representing 14.44% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 689K shares representing 9.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,013K shares, representing a decrease of 46.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IDIP by 11,071.90% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.