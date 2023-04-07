IDI (EPA:IDIP) Price Target Increased by 13.46% to 60.18

The average one-year price target for IDI (EPA:IDIP) has been revised to 60.18 / share. This is an increase of 13.46% from the prior estimate of 53.04 dated March 30, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 52.52 to a high of 69.30 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 7.08% from the latest reported closing price of 56.20 / share.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Goldman Sachs Group holds 20K shares representing 0.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 38K shares, representing a decrease of 87.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IDIP by 58.03% over the last quarter.

Commonwealth Equity Services holds 20K shares representing 0.29% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,011K shares representing 14.43% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Cubist Systematic Strategies holds 17K shares representing 0.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 53K shares, representing a decrease of 210.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IDIP by 73.12% over the last quarter.

Prudential Financial holds 29K shares representing 0.41% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 81 funds or institutions reporting positions in IDI. This is a decrease of 23 owner(s) or 22.12% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IDIP is 0.01%, a decrease of 85.52%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.93% to 21,849K shares.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.