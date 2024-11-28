IDI Declares €2.5 Interim Dividend for 2024

Institut de Developpement Industriel SA IDI (FR:IDIP) has released an update.
IDI, a prominent private equity firm listed on Euronext Paris, has announced an interim dividend of €2.5 per share for 2024, reflecting its commitment to providing attractive long-term returns to shareholders. The company’s strong portfolio and stable net asset value have enabled it to maintain a robust dividend policy, offering an annualized return of 15.87% since its market debut in 1991.
