IDI Declares €2.5 Interim Dividend for 2024

IDI, a prominent private equity firm listed on Euronext Paris, has announced an interim dividend of €2.5 per share for 2024, reflecting its commitment to providing attractive long-term returns to shareholders. The company’s strong portfolio and stable net asset value have enabled it to maintain a robust dividend policy, offering an annualized return of 15.87% since its market debut in 1991.

