News & Insights

Stocks

IDH Moves Forward with Stock Delisting Plans

May 24, 2024 — 11:48 am EDT

Written by TipRanks UK Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Integrated Diagnostics Holdings (GB:IDHC) has released an update.

Integrated Diagnostics Holdings PLC (IDH) has announced its intention to proceed with the delisting of its shares from the Egyptian Exchange while maintaining its listing on the London Stock Exchange. Shareholders are invited to participate in an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) to discuss the delisting, which is scheduled for 12 June 2024. The company has encouraged shareholder engagement through advanced submission of questions and offers a dial-in option for those who cannot attend in person.

For further insights into GB:IDHC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

IDGXF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.