IDH Moves Forward with Stock Delisting Plans

Integrated Diagnostics Holdings PLC (IDH) has announced its intention to proceed with the delisting of its shares from the Egyptian Exchange while maintaining its listing on the London Stock Exchange. Shareholders are invited to participate in an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) to discuss the delisting, which is scheduled for 12 June 2024. The company has encouraged shareholder engagement through advanced submission of questions and offers a dial-in option for those who cannot attend in person.

