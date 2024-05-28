IDH to Announce Q1 2024 Financial Results

Integrated Diagnostics Holdings (GB:IDHC) has released an update.

Integrated Diagnostics Holdings PLC, a major diagnostics provider in the Middle East and Africa, is set to release its audited financial results for the first quarter of 2024 on May 30, 2024. The announcement will be followed by an analyst and investor call on June 3, 2024. The company, known for its quality and safety track record, operates over 600 branches and offered services to more than 8.5 million patients last year.

