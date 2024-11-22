IDG Energy Investment Reveals Semiconductor and Solar Gains

IDG Energy Investment Limited (HK:0650) has released an update.

IDG Energy Investment Limited has announced notable advancements in its semiconductor and solar cell equipment businesses for the six months ending September 2024. The company has made strides with its CUBE, OCTOPUS, and Parallelo wafer cleaning equipment, securing multiple orders and achieving significant technology breakthroughs. Additionally, its solar cell equipment has been upgraded to meet evolving customer demands, positioning the company to better navigate industry fluctuations.

