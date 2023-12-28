IDEXY vs. DECK: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?

Investors looking for stocks in the Retail - Apparel and Shoes sector might want to consider either Industria de Diseno Textil SA (IDEXY) or Deckers (DECK). But which of these two stocks offers value investors a better bang for their buck right now? We'll need to take a closer look.

Everyone has their own methods for finding great value opportunities, but our model includes pairing an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system with a strong Zacks Rank. The Zacks Rank is a proven strategy that targets companies with positive earnings estimate revision trends, while our Style Scores work to grade companies based on specific traits.

Currently, both Industria de Diseno Textil SA and Deckers are holding a Zacks Rank of # 2 (Buy). Investors should feel comfortable knowing that both of these stocks have an improving earnings outlook since the Zacks Rank favors companies that have witnessed positive analyst estimate revisions. But this is just one piece of the puzzle for value investors.

Value investors analyze a variety of traditional, tried-and-true metrics to help find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Our Value category grades stocks based on a number of key metrics, including the tried-and-true P/E ratio, the P/S ratio, earnings yield, and cash flow per share, as well as a variety of other fundamentals that value investors frequently use.

IDEXY currently has a forward P/E ratio of 23.62, while DECK has a forward P/E of 29.12. We also note that IDEXY has a PEG ratio of 1.58. This figure is similar to the commonly-used P/E ratio, with the PEG ratio also factoring in a company's expected earnings growth rate. DECK currently has a PEG ratio of 1.62.

Another notable valuation metric for IDEXY is its P/B ratio of 7.77. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. By comparison, DECK has a P/B of 9.86.

These are just a few of the metrics contributing to IDEXY's Value grade of B and DECK's Value grade of C.

Both IDEXY and DECK are impressive stocks with solid earnings outlooks, but based on these valuation figures, we feel that IDEXY is the superior value option right now.

Zacks Investment Research

