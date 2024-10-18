IDEXY or DECK: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?

Investors interested in Retail - Apparel and Shoes stocks are likely familiar with Industria de Diseno Textil SA (IDEXY) and Deckers (DECK). But which of these two companies is the best option for those looking for undervalued stocks? Let's take a closer look.

We have found that the best way to discover great value opportunities is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with a great grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The proven Zacks Rank puts an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, while our Style Scores work to identify stocks with specific traits.

Industria de Diseno Textil SA and Deckers are sporting Zacks Ranks of #2 (Buy) and #3 (Hold), respectively, right now. This system places an emphasis on companies that have seen positive earnings estimate revisions, so investors should feel comfortable knowing that IDEXY is likely seeing its earnings outlook improve to a greater extent. But this is only part of the picture for value investors.

Value investors are also interested in a number of tried-and-true valuation metrics that help show when a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.

Our Value category grades stocks based on a number of key metrics, including the tried-and-true P/E ratio, the P/S ratio, earnings yield, and cash flow per share, as well as a variety of other fundamentals that value investors frequently use.

IDEXY currently has a forward P/E ratio of 27.51, while DECK has a forward P/E of 30.26. We also note that IDEXY has a PEG ratio of 2.18. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. DECK currently has a PEG ratio of 2.80.

Another notable valuation metric for IDEXY is its P/B ratio of 10.47. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, DECK has a P/B of 11.78.

These are just a few of the metrics contributing to IDEXY's Value grade of B and DECK's Value grade of C.

IDEXY stands above DECK thanks to its solid earnings outlook, and based on these valuation figures, we also feel that IDEXY is the superior value option right now.

