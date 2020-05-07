IDEXX Reports Emergency Use Authorization For OPTI SARS-CoV-2 RNA PCR Test Kit

(RTTNews) - OPTI Medical Systems, Inc., a unit of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (IDXX), announced the FDA has granted Emergency Use Authorization for the OPTI SARS-CoV-2 RT-PCR laboratory test kit for the detection of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. The test kit provides results in approximately 2-3.5 hours.

The OPTI SARS-CoV-2 RT-PCR test kit is based on real-time reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR), which provides detection of the viral RNA in the sample. It is designed for the detection of SARS-CoV-2 RNA extracted from nasopharyngeal swabs, oropharyngeal swabs, bronchoalveolar lavage and sputum samples.

