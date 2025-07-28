IDEXX to Release Q2 Earnings: What's in Store for the Stock?

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. IDXX is set to release second-quarter 2025 results on Aug. 4, before the opening bell.

In the last reported quarter, the company posted adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $2.96, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.37%. IDEXX Laboratories’ earnings beat estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed on one occasion, the average surprise being a negative 0.09%.

IDXX’s Q2 Estimates

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $1.07 billion, indicating an increase of 6.3% from the year-ago figure.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for EPS stands at $3.31, implying a rise of 35.7% from the year-ago figure.

Estimate Revision Trend Ahead of IDXX’s Q2 Earnings

Estimates for second-quarter earnings have increased 0.6% to $3.31 in the past 30 days.

Let’s explore how the pet healthcare innovator has been performing leading up to this announcement.

Factors Shaping IDXX’s Q2 Performance

Companion Animal Group (“CAG”)

In the second quarter of 2025, CAG Diagnostics’ recurring products and services are likely to have performed well across all major regions, benefiting from global net price improvement and higher volumes. Within this, IDEXX VetLab consumables revenue growth may have been due to higher price realization and volume increases, supported by growth in the active installed instrument base, higher testing by new and existing customers, an expanded test menu and high customer retention.

Reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services are expected to have witnessed increased revenues, primarily due to higher global price realization and testing volumes. However, rapid assay revenues may have been impacted by lower U.S. clinical visits and a continued shift of pancreatic lipase testing to the company’s Catalyst instrument platform.

In the second quarter, International CAG Diagnostic recurring revenues are likely to have benefited from new business gains, which are expected to have driven the robust expansion of IDEXX’s premium instrument installed base. Within the United States, the company may have sustained strong competitive and greenfield Catalyst placements, while in North America, IDEXX inVue Dx analyzer placements are likely to have increased as the company transitioned from a controlled to a broad launch of the platform.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. price-eps-surprise | IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. Quote

IDEXX’s innovations have been gaining commercial traction across the portfolio. At the end of March, the company launched IDEXX Cancer Dx, a first-of-its-kind diagnostic panel for the early detection of canine lymphoma in dogs. Earlier, IDEXX also started commercializing the CatalystSmartQC Control and an updated IDEXX VetLab station with a more modern, intuitive interface supporting workflow efficiencies. We expect these developments to have positively aided the company’s second-quarter revenues.

Meanwhile, in Veterinary Software, Services and Diagnostic Imaging Systems, growth is likely to have been led by higher subscription and support services volume from IDEXX’s expanded installed base, along with higher realized prices. Increased sales of diagnostic imaging systems may have driven systems and hardware revenues.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CAG's business revenues implies an improvement of 6.1% year over year.

Water

The segment may have delivered solid revenues, benefiting from realized price increases and higher volumes. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the Water segment’s revenues implies an improvement of 8.7% year over year.

Livestock, Poultry and Dairy (“LPD”)

The division is likely to have seen sustained U.S. momentum, following the strong performance in the back half of 2024. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for LPD revenues indicates a 3.9% year-over-year decrease in the second quarter of 2025.

What Our Model Says About IDXX

Per our proven model, a stock with a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy), or 3 (Hold), along with a positive Earnings ESP, has a higher chance of beating estimates. This is exactly the case here, as you can see below:

Earnings ESP: IDEXX Laboratories has an Earnings ESP of +0.34%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Zacks Rank: The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks Rank #1 stocks here.

Other Top MedTech Picks

Here are some other medical stocks worth considering, as these also have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this time:

GeneDx Holdings WGS has an Earnings ESP of +5.26% and a Zacks Rank #2. The company is slated to release second-quarter 2025 results on July 29.

WGS’ earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 145.82%. As per the Zacks Consensus Estimate, the company’s second-quarter EPS is expected to increase 190.9% from the year-ago quarter figure.

Cencora COR has an Earnings ESP of +1.49% and a Zacks Rank #2. The company is set to release third-quarter fiscal 2025 results on Aug. 6.

COR’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 6%. Going by estimates, COR’s fiscal third-quarter EPS is expected to surge 13.2% from the year-ago reported figure.

Cardinal Health CAH has an Earnings ESP of +0.72% and a Zacks Rank #2. The company is slated to release fourth-quarter fiscal 2025 results on Aug. 12.

CAH’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 10.3%. The consensus estimate indicates that the company’s fiscal fourth-quarter EPS will increase 10.3% from the year-ago quarter’s figure.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

