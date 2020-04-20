IDEXX Launches Coronavirus Test For Pets

(RTTNews) - IDEXX Laboratories said Monday that it has made available the COVID-19 Test for pets. The Test will be available to veterinarians in North America this week and will continue to roll out across most of the world in the coming weeks.

The company said the test was necessitated by customer demand and evidence that in rare cases pets living with COVID-19 positive humans can be at risk for SARS-CoV-2 infection.

The company said veterinarians usually order IDEXX SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) RealPCR Test when Pet is living in a household with a human who has tested positive for the virus; pet is already tested for more common infections that a veterinarian has ruled out; and Pet, particularly cats and ferrets are showing signs consistent with COVID-19.

The company does not expect the veterinary test to have an impact on human COVID-19 testing or test availability.

