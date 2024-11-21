IDEXX Labs Says Andrew Emerson To Succeed Brian McKeon As EVP, CFO And Treasurer

(RTTNews) - Pet healthcare firm IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (IDXX) announced Thursday that Brian McKeon has decided to retire from IDEXX effective June 1, 2025. Andrew Emerson will succeed McKeon as IDEXX's Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, effective March 1, 2025.

McKeon will serve as EVP and Special Advisor to the Company from March 1, 2025 until his retirement from IDEXX on June 1, 2025, to help ensure a smooth and seamless transition.

Most recently, Emerson served as Senior Vice President, Corporate and Companion Animal Group Finance at IDEXX.

Emerson joined IDEXX in November 2015, and has led the finance organization for the CAG business since that time. In March 2020, he also assumed responsibility for the corporate finance function, including investor relations, financial planning and analysis, accounting, tax and treasury.

Prior to joining IDEXX, Emerson served as Vice President, Finance and Business Unit Controller at Medtronic plc. He joined Medtronic through its acquisition of Covidien plc, where he held finance positions of increasing seniority, including Controller for the Advanced Surgical Technologies business unit.

The Company also said it continues to expect full-year 2024 earnings in a range of $10.37 to $10.53 per share on revenues between $3.865 billion and $3.890 billion, with revenue growth of 5.5 to 6.2 percent and organic revenue growth of 5.3 to 6.0 percent.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $10.73 per share on revenues of $3.88 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.