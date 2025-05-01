IDEXX LABS Earnings Results: $IDXX Reports Quarterly Earnings

IDEXX LABS ($IDXX) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported earnings of $2.96 per share, beating estimates of $2.91 by $0.05. The company also reported revenue of $998,430,000, missing estimates of $1,018,114,785 by $-19,684,785.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $IDXX stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

IDEXX LABS Insider Trading Activity

IDEXX LABS insiders have traded $IDXX stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $IDXX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GEORGE FENNELL (Executive Vice President) sold 9,986 shares for an estimated $4,618,861

M ANNE SZOSTAK sold 3,000 shares for an estimated $1,397,835

SOPHIE V. VANDEBROEK sold 344 shares for an estimated $144,629

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

IDEXX LABS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 470 institutional investors add shares of IDEXX LABS stock to their portfolio, and 549 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

IDEXX LABS Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $IDXX stock 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $IDXX stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 02/25 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 04/08.

on 02/25 and 1 sale worth up to on 04/08. REPRESENTATIVE APRIL MCCLAIN DELANEY purchased up to $15,000 on 03/14.

on 03/14. REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE purchased up to $50,000 on 03/13.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

IDEXX LABS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $IDXX in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 02/04/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for IDEXX LABS, check out Quiver Quantitative's $IDXX forecast page.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.