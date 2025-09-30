IDEXX Laboratories (XTRA:IX1) Price Target Increased by 17.91% to 591.41

The average one-year price target for IDEXX Laboratories (XTRA:IX1) has been revised to 591,41 € / share. This is an increase of 17.91% from the prior estimate of 501,57 € dated October 21, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 365,74 € to a high of 701,93 € / share. The average price target represents an increase of 9.72% from the latest reported closing price of 539,00 € / share.

There are 2,149 funds or institutions reporting positions in IDEXX Laboratories. This is an increase of 133 owner(s) or 6.60% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IX1 is 0.36%, an increase of 13.99%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.66% to 87,549K shares.

Fundsmith LLP holds 2,639K shares representing 3.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,648K shares , representing a decrease of 0.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IX1 by 21.52% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,585K shares representing 3.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,569K shares , representing an increase of 0.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IX1 by 14.66% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 2,464K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,410K shares , representing an increase of 2.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IX1 by 16.34% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,282K shares representing 2.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,275K shares , representing an increase of 0.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IX1 by 13.83% over the last quarter.

Bamco holds 2,033K shares representing 2.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,060K shares , representing a decrease of 1.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IX1 by 16.32% over the last quarter.

