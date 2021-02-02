IDEXX Laboratories Sees FY21 Earnings, Revenue Above Estimates - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - While reporting its financial results for the fourth quarter on Tuesday, IDEXX Laboratories Inc. (IDXX) provided its financial outlook for fiscal 2021 above analysts' expectations.

The company forecast fiscal 2021 earnings of $7.39 to $7.71 per share, an increase of 10 percent to 14 percent as reported and 15 percent to 20 percent on a comparable constant currency basis. The company also provided initial outlook for fiscal 2021 revenue of $3.065 billion to $3.120 billion, reflecting reported growth of 13 percent to 15.5 percent and organic growth of 11.5 percent to 13.5 percent.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $6.81 per share for the year on revenue growth of 10.9 percent to $2.96 billion. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

