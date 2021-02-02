Markets
IDXX

IDEXX Laboratories Sees FY21 Earnings, Revenue Above Estimates - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - While reporting its financial results for the fourth quarter on Tuesday, IDEXX Laboratories Inc. (IDXX) provided its financial outlook for fiscal 2021 above analysts' expectations.

The company forecast fiscal 2021 earnings of $7.39 to $7.71 per share, an increase of 10 percent to 14 percent as reported and 15 percent to 20 percent on a comparable constant currency basis. The company also provided initial outlook for fiscal 2021 revenue of $3.065 billion to $3.120 billion, reflecting reported growth of 13 percent to 15.5 percent and organic growth of 11.5 percent to 13.5 percent.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $6.81 per share for the year on revenue growth of 10.9 percent to $2.96 billion. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

IDXX

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular