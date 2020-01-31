Markets
IDEXX Laboratories Q4 19 Earnings Conference Call At 8:30 AM ET

(RTTNews) - IDEXX Laboratories Inc. (IDXX) will host a conference call at 8:30 AM ET on January 31, 2020, to discuss Q4 19 earnings results.

To access the live webcast, log on to www.idexx.com/investors

To listen to the call, dial 1- 844-767-5679 or 1- 409-207-6967 with access code 176532.

For a replay call, dial 1-866-207-1041 or 1- 402-970-0847 with access code 8036553.

