IDEXX Laboratories Q3 19 Earnings Conference Call At 8:30 AM ET

(RTTNews) - IDEXX Laboratories Inc. (IDXX) will host a conference call at 8:30 AM ET on October 31, 2019, to discuss Q3 19 earnings results.

To access the live webcast, log on to www.idexx.com/investors

To listen to the call, dial 1-800-230-1096 or 1-612-332-0335 and reference confirmation code 472946.

For a replay call, dial 1-800-475-6701 or 1-320-365-3844 with code 472946.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.