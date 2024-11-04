Idexx Laboratories price target lowered to $481 from $570 at Barclays

Barclays lowered the firm’s price target on Idexx Laboratories (IDXX) to $481 from $570 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. The firm sees the softer visit trends continuing based on its interaction with vets.

