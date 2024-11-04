Idexx Laboratories price target lowered to $435 from $520 at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler analyst David Westenberg lowered the firm’s price target on Idexx Laboratories (IDXX) to $435 from $520 following the company’s earnings report. The firm keeps a Neutral rating on the shares.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on IDXX:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.