Idexx Laboratories price target lowered to $435 from $520 at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler analyst David Westenberg lowered the firm’s price target on Idexx Laboratories (IDXX) to $435 from $520 following the company’s earnings report. The firm keeps a Neutral rating on the shares.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on IDXX:
- Idexx Laboratories price target lowered to $481 from $570 at Barclays
- IDEXX Laboratories Reports Robust Q3 2024 Performance
- Idexx Laboratories narrows 2024 EPS view to $10.37-$10.53 from $10.31-$10.59
- Idexx Laboratories reports Q3 EPS $2.80, consensus $2.68
- IDXX Upcoming Earnings Report: What to Expect?
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.