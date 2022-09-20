IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) Has A Pretty Healthy Balance Sheet

The external fund manager backed by Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger, Li Lu, makes no bones about it when he says 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. We can see that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) does use debt in its business. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

What Is IDEXX Laboratories's Net Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that at June 2022 IDEXX Laboratories had debt of US$1.38b, up from US$905.1m in one year. However, it also had US$114.4m in cash, and so its net debt is US$1.26b. NasdaqGS:IDXX Debt to Equity History September 20th 2022

How Healthy Is IDEXX Laboratories' Balance Sheet?

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that IDEXX Laboratories had liabilities of US$1.17b due within 12 months and liabilities of US$983.6m due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$114.4m as well as receivables valued at US$473.1m due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling US$1.56b more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

Of course, IDEXX Laboratories has a titanic market capitalization of US$28.3b, so these liabilities are probably manageable. But there are sufficient liabilities that we would certainly recommend shareholders continue to monitor the balance sheet, going forward.

In order to size up a company's debt relative to its earnings, we calculate its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) divided by its interest expense (its interest cover). Thus we consider debt relative to earnings both with and without depreciation and amortization expenses.

IDEXX Laboratories's net debt is only 1.3 times its EBITDA. And its EBIT covers its interest expense a whopping 29.2 times over. So we're pretty relaxed about its super-conservative use of debt. While IDEXX Laboratories doesn't seem to have gained much on the EBIT line, at least earnings remain stable for now. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine IDEXX Laboratories's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Finally, a business needs free cash flow to pay off debt; accounting profits just don't cut it. So we always check how much of that EBIT is translated into free cash flow. During the last three years, IDEXX Laboratories produced sturdy free cash flow equating to 64% of its EBIT, about what we'd expect. This free cash flow puts the company in a good position to pay down debt, when appropriate.

Our View

Happily, IDEXX Laboratories's impressive interest cover implies it has the upper hand on its debt. And that's just the beginning of the good news since its conversion of EBIT to free cash flow is also very heartening. It's also worth noting that IDEXX Laboratories is in the Medical Equipment industry, which is often considered to be quite defensive. When we consider the range of factors above, it looks like IDEXX Laboratories is pretty sensible with its use of debt. While that brings some risk, it can also enhance returns for shareholders. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. To that end, you should be aware of the 1 warning sign we've spotted with IDEXX Laboratories .

Of course, if you're the type of investor who prefers buying stocks without the burden of debt, then don't hesitate to discover our exclusive list of net cash growth stocks, today.

