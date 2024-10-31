IDEXX Laboratories Narrows FY24 EPS Outlook Range, But Trims Revenue Forecast - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Thursday, pet healthcare provider IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (IDXX) narrowed its earnings guidance range for the full-year 2024, while trimming revenue outlook.

For fiscal 2024, the company now projects earnings in a range of $10.37 to $10.53 per share on revenues between $3.865 billion and $3.890 billion, with revenue growth of 5.5 to 6.2 percent and organic revenue growth of 5.3 to 6.0 percent.

Previously, the company expected earnings in the range of $10.31 to $10.59 per share on revenues between $3.885 billion and $3.945 billion, with revenue growth and organic revenue growth of 6.2 to 7.8 percent.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $10.56 per share on revenues of $3.92 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.