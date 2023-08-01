IDEXX Laboratories Increases 2023 Earnings Outlook

(RTTNews) - IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (IDXX) increased 2023 EPS outlook to $9.64 - $9.90, a year-over-year increase of 20% - 23% as reported and 24% - 27% on a comparable basis, including approximately 12% combined EPS growth benefit from a customer contract resolution payment in first quarter and lapping of discrete 2022 R&D investments.

The company updated its full year revenue growth outlook range to 8.5% - 10% as reported and organically. This reflects no changes to the outlook for organic revenue growth at the high end of the range and an increase of 1% at the low end, the company noted. This corresponds to a range of $3.66 billion - $3.715 billion.

Second quarter net income to stockholders increased to $224.2 million from $132.0 million, prior year. Earnings per share was $2.67, an increase of 71% as reported and 77% on a comparable basis. On average, nine analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $2.47, for the quarter.

Second quarter revenues were $944 million, an increase of 10% reported and 10% organic, driven by Companion Animal Group growth of 11% reported and organic and Water revenue growth of 10% reported and 9% organic. Analysts on average had estimated $934.42 million in revenue.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.