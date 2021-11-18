IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) insiders sold US$24m worth of stock, possibly signalling a downtrend

The fact that multiple IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) insiders offloaded a considerable amount of shares over the past year could have raised some eyebrows amongst investors. When evaluating insider transactions, knowing whether insiders are buying versus if they selling is usually more beneficial, as the latter can be open to many interpretations. However, shareholders should take a deeper look if several insiders are selling stock over a specific time period.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At IDEXX Laboratories

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Senior VP & Chief Human Resources Officer, Giovani Twigge, sold US$7.1m worth of shares at a price of US$701 per share. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. It's of some comfort that this sale was conducted at a price well above the current share price, which is US$628. So it is hard to draw any strong conclusion from it.

Insiders in IDEXX Laboratories didn't buy any shares in the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqGS:IDXX Insider Trading Volume November 18th 2021

Insider Ownership of IDEXX Laboratories

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. IDEXX Laboratories insiders own 1.0% of the company, currently worth about US$528m based on the recent share price. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About IDEXX Laboratories Insiders?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. It's great to see high levels of insider ownership, but looking back over the last year, we don't gain confidence from the IDEXX Laboratories insiders selling. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for IDEXX Laboratories you should know about.

