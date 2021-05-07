IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. Just Beat Analyst Forecasts, And Analysts Have Been Updating Their Predictions

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) defied analyst predictions to release its quarterly results, which were ahead of market expectations. The company beat both earnings and revenue forecasts, with revenue of US$778m, some 5.3% above estimates, and statutory earnings per share (EPS) coming in at US$2.35, 38% ahead of expectations. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. We thought readers would find it interesting to see the analysts latest (statutory) post-earnings forecasts for next year. NasdaqGS:IDXX Earnings and Revenue Growth May 7th 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the consensus forecast from IDEXX Laboratories' nine analysts is for revenues of US$3.14b in 2021, which would reflect a solid 10.0% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to accumulate 3.0% to US$8.13. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$3.09b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$7.55 in 2021. The analysts seems to have become more bullish on the business, judging by their new earnings per share estimates.

The consensus price target was unchanged at US$553, implying that the improved earnings outlook is not expected to have a long term impact on value creation for shareholders. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. There are some variant perceptions on IDEXX Laboratories, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$616 and the most bearish at US$301 per share. There are definitely some different views on the stock, but the range of estimates is not wide enough as to imply that the situation is unforecastable, in our view.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. The analysts are definitely expecting IDEXX Laboratories' growth to accelerate, with the forecast 14% annualised growth to the end of 2021 ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 10% per annum over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 8.1% per year. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that IDEXX Laboratories is expected to grow much faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing here is that the analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, suggesting that there has been a clear increase in optimism towards IDEXX Laboratories following these results. Fortunately, they also reconfirmed their revenue numbers, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - and our data suggests that revenues are expected to grow faster than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$553, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. We have forecasts for IDEXX Laboratories going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here.

