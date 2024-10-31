IDEXX Laboratories Inc Reveals Climb In Q3 Income, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - IDEXX Laboratories Inc (IDXX) reported a profit for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $232.84 million, or $2.80 per share. This compares with $212.23 million, or $2.53 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.68 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.6% to $975.54 million from $915.53 million last year.

IDEXX Laboratories Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $232.84 Mln. vs. $212.23 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $2.80 vs. $2.53 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $975.54 Mln vs. $915.53 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $10.37 - $10.53 Full year revenue guidance: $3,865 - $3,890 Mln

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.