Markets
IDXX

IDEXX Laboratories Inc Q4 Profit Rises

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - IDEXX Laboratories Inc (IDXX) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that rose from the same period last year.

The company's bottom line totaled $90.50 million, or $1.04 per share. This compares with $85.64 million, or $0.98 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.90 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 10.2% to $605.45 million from $549.39 million last year.

IDEXX Laboratories Inc earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $90.50 Mln. vs. $85.64 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.04 vs. $0.98 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.90 -Revenue (Q4): $605.45 Mln vs. $549.39 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

IDXX

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular