IDEXX Laboratories Inc Q4 Income Rises

(RTTNews) - IDEXX Laboratories Inc (IDXX) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that climbed from the same period last year.

The company's bottom line totaled $174.79 million, or $2.01 per share. This compares with $90.50 million, or $1.04 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.40 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 19.1% to $720.94 million from $605.45 million last year.

IDEXX Laboratories Inc earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $174.79 Mln. vs. $90.50 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $2.01 vs. $1.04 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.40 -Revenue (Q4): $720.94 Mln vs. $605.45 Mln last year.

