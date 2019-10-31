IDEXX Laboratories Inc Q3 Income Advances

Markets
(RTTNews) - IDEXX Laboratories Inc (IDXX) released earnings for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year.

The company's profit totaled $108.84 million, or $1.24 per share. This compares with $93.25 million, or $1.05 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.14 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 11.0% to $605.30 million from $545.45 million last year.

IDEXX Laboratories Inc earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $108.84 Mln. vs. $93.25 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.24 vs. $1.05 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.14 -Revenue (Q3): $605.30 Mln vs. $545.45 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.72 - $4.78 Full year revenue guidance: $2,395 - $2,405 Mln

