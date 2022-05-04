IDEXX Laboratories Inc Q1 Income Drops, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - IDEXX Laboratories Inc (IDXX) released a profit for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $193.97 million, or $2.27 per share. This compares with $204.26 million, or $2.35 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.26 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.6% to $836.55 million from $777.71 million last year.

IDEXX Laboratories Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $193.97 Mln. vs. $204.26 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $2.27 vs. $2.35 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $2.26 -Revenue (Q1): $836.55 Mln vs. $777.71 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $8.11 - $8.35 Full year revenue guidance: $3,390 - $3,465 Mln

