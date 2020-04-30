IDEXX Laboratories Inc Q1 Earnings Climb

(RTTNews) - IDEXX Laboratories Inc (IDXX) released a profit for its first quarter that advanced from last year.

The company's bottom line totaled $111.83 million, or $1.29 per share. This compares with $102.68 million, or $1.17 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.20 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.7% to $626.34 million from $576.06 million last year.

IDEXX Laboratories Inc earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $111.83 Mln. vs. $102.68 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.29 vs. $1.17 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.20 -Revenue (Q1): $626.34 Mln vs. $576.06 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.