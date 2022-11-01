IDEXX Laboratories Inc Profit Climbs In Q3, Beats estimates

(RTTNews) - IDEXX Laboratories Inc (IDXX) announced earnings for its third quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $180.94 million, or $2.15 per share. This compares with $175.24 million, or $2.03 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.04 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.9% to $841.66 million from $810.42 million last year.

IDEXX Laboratories Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $180.94 Mln. vs. $175.24 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $2.15 vs. $2.03 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $2.04 -Revenue (Q3): $841.66 Mln vs. $810.42 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $7.74 - $7.98

