IDEXX Laboratories Inc Earnings Climb In Q1

(RTTNews) - IDEXX Laboratories Inc (IDXX) revealed a profit for its first quarter that climbed from last year.

The company's earnings totaled $204.29 million, or $2.35 per share. This compares with $111.86 million, or $1.29 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.71 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 24.2% to $777.71 million from $626.34 million last year.

IDEXX Laboratories Inc earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $204.29 Mln. vs. $111.86 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $2.35 vs. $1.29 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.71 -Revenue (Q1): $777.71 Mln vs. $626.34 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $7.88 - $8.18 Full year revenue guidance: $3.105 - $3.160 Bln

