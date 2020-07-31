IDEXX Laboratories Inc Announces Advance In Q2 Earnings

(RTTNews) - IDEXX Laboratories Inc (IDXX) reported a profit for its second quarter that advanced from the same period last year.

The company's earnings came in at $148.94 million, or $1.72 per share. This compares with $125.71 million, or $1.43 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.17 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.8% to $637.59 million from $620.10 million last year.

IDEXX Laboratories Inc earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q2): $148.94 Mln. vs. $125.71 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.72 vs. $1.43 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.17 -Revenue (Q2): $637.59 Mln vs. $620.10 Mln last year.

