IDEXX Laboratories Inc Announces Advance In Q1 Bottom Line, Beats estimates

(RTTNews) - IDEXX Laboratories Inc (IDXX) reported a profit for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $235.58 million, or $2.81 per share. This compares with $214.05 million, or $2.55 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.67 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.1% to $964.10 million from $900.20 million last year.

IDEXX Laboratories Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $235.58 Mln. vs. $214.05 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $2.81 vs. $2.55 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $964.10 Mln vs. $900.20 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $10.82 - $11.20 Full year revenue guidance: $3,895 - $3,965 Mln

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.