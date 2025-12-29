Is IDEXX Laboratories (IDXX) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Medical stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Idexx Laboratories (IDXX) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Medical peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Idexx Laboratories is one of 946 individual stocks in the Medical sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #6 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Idexx Laboratories is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for IDXX's full-year earnings has moved 2.5% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, IDXX has gained about 66.5% so far this year. At the same time, Medical stocks have gained an average of 8.2%. This means that Idexx Laboratories is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Artivion (AORT) is another Medical stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 62%.

In Artivion's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 11.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Idexx Laboratories belongs to the Medical - Instruments industry, a group that includes 81 individual stocks and currently sits at #161 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 4.7% so far this year, so IDXX is performing better in this area. Artivion is also part of the same industry.

Investors with an interest in Medical stocks should continue to track Idexx Laboratories and Artivion. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

