Idexx Laboratories (IDXX) Stock Moves -0.66%: What You Should Know

Idexx Laboratories (IDXX) closed the most recent trading day at $548.99, moving -0.66% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.72% loss on the day.

Heading into today, shares of the Animal diagnostic and health care company had gained 13.63% over the past month, outpacing the Medical sector's loss of 0.03% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.13% in that time.

IDXX will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 4, 2021. On that day, IDXX is projected to report earnings of $1.72 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 33.33%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $734.59 million, up 17.28% from the year-ago period.

IDXX's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $7.55 per share and revenue of $3.09 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +12.52% and +14.07%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for IDXX. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.5% lower. IDXX currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

In terms of valuation, IDXX is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 73.16. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 44.04.

It is also worth noting that IDXX currently has a PEG ratio of 4.63. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Medical - Instruments industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 3.06 as of yesterday's close.

The Medical - Instruments industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 188, putting it in the bottom 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

