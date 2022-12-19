Idexx Laboratories (IDXX) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of Idexx Laboratories, Inc. (Symbol: IDXX) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $400.81, changing hands as low as $400.42 per share. Idexx Laboratories, Inc. shares are currently trading down about 1.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IDXX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, IDXX's low point in its 52 week range is $317.06 per share, with $664.70 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $402.17. The IDXX DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com
